CPI raps BRS, BJP for trying to overthrow elected govt

Hyderabad: CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao on Sunday alleged that the opposition parties BRS and BJP were trying to overthrow the State government elected by the people by placing guns on the shoulders of the poor.

The CPI leader also alleged that HYDRA was destroying the houses of poor and middle-class people with zeal while letting off the big land sharks. Sambasiva Rao advised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to hold an all-party meeting with all political and public associations, intellectuals, and environmentalists on the revival of Musi and take decisions acceptable to all.

Addressing a press conference at Maqdoom Bhavan, Sambasivarao expressed his anger that the BRS and BJP parties are pretending to criticise each other as a part of their compact agreement and were sidestepping the real issues in the State and using even minor issues as an excuse to create chaos.

He criticised that they were trying to bring down the government elected by the people by creating problems and creating an atmosphere of unrest by forcing the Central government to intervene under the pretext of law and order. He said that BRS was trying to protect their illegal assets by obstructing the poor in the matter of Musi revival.

Sambasivarao made it clear that CPI would keep quiet if HYDRA targets only the poor. Alliance is alliance, but the party would fight if the poor were targeted. He said that the poor people living there should be rehabilitated in all possible ways and should be persuaded and persuaded to move out of the place and not forced to evacuate. The Hydra Commissioner should show his anger not on the poor but on the land grabbers, he said, alleging HYDRA's zeal and hasty decisions have missed the original target.