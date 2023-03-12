CPI slams Bandi's 'UP's bulldozer rule in TS' comment

Hyderabad: CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao on Saturday condemned the comments of rival BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar that they would introduce UP State government's bulldozer rule in Telangana after coming into power. He said that the comments of Bandi Sanjay would only reflect the dictatorial mindset of Prime Minister Narendra Modi He made these remarks while addressing the concluding meeting of the state party executive held in the city.

He alleged that several corruption scams took place in the last seven years of BJP's rule. He alleged that PM Modi had turned the country into a corrupt country by handing over six airports to his industrialist friend Guatam Adani after changing existing rules in his favor. He alleged that no criminal case was registered against Adani even after seizing Rs.20,000 crore worth heroin at Mundra port owned him. He wondered if the investigative agencies of the country had the courage to interrogate Adani?

Referring to a Rs 6,000 crore scam case against former Union Minister Sujana Choudhary, he alleged that the case had disappeared after Choudhary joined the BJP along with his close aide CM Ramesh Rao alleged that Modi government had ensured the collapse nine democratically elected opposition party led state governments in the last nine years. He called upon the people of the country and the state to defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Revealing about the party's proposed programs, he said that they would hold a five-day long Statewide protest programme from April 14, to 18 with a slogan 'BJP Hatao; Desh Bachao' in all assembly constituency headquarters of the state. He said that they would hold padayatras as part of their protest programs. He said that they would also find out public problems during their padayatras and hold agitation programmes to solve them.

Allot 2BHK houses

Referring to the recent decision of the State Cabinet to allot double bedroom houses to the homeless families of the State, he demanded the state government to allot the double bedroom houses to all the eligible homeless families and added that the State government should also sanction land pattas to all the poor families, who are living on government lands by setting up thatched houses. Rao also demanded the state government to issue podu land pattas to all the eligible podu land cultivators besides demanding it to rectify mistakes in the controversial Dharani portal. He said that the state government should fulfill all the promises made to the people of the State.