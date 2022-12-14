CPI slams Sitharaman for remarks on Revanth

Khammam: CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao has raised objection over the controversial remarks made by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who insulted Congress MP Revanth Reddy in Lok Sabha over his Hindi speaking skills.

Speaking to media at Bhadrachalam, the left party leader said that MP Revanth Reddy had quoted a statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, on the rupee being in the ICU, and asked whether the Centre had any action plan to bring back the rupee home healthy from the ICU, without letting it go to the mortuary.

Responding to the MP's comment, Finance Minister Sitharaman did not gave a straight answer and resorted to make disparaging comments over the Hindi speech made by Revanth Reddy in the House. Kunamneni said it was not correct behavior on part of the Union Minister who is behaving in a criticising manner.

He demanded that the Union Minister immediately apologise to the Congress MP Revanth Reddy. He said as per the India Constitution, every citizen has the liberty to speak freely in any of the 22 languages that are spoken across the country. He also recalled the services of great leaders such as Potti Sriramulu and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao who fought for the upliftment of the Telugu language.

He said CPI opposed the BJP government's policy of imposing Hindi language and alleged that the saffron party has been forcing implementing Hindi language on southern states. He said the BJP is changing the tradition of India and languages during their rule.

Responding the recent election polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat and Delhi, he said BJP's downfall has started in the country and it showed in recent elections.

He said the left party is supporting the anti-BJP parties and will make alliances with those parties in coming elections.

District party secretary SK Shabeer Pasha, Assistant secretary Ravulapalli Ramprasad, state leaders K Venkateswara Rao, Ravulapalli Ravi Kumar and others were participated in the meeting.