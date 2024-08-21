CPI(M) Leaders Meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

CPI(M) leaders BV Raghavulu and Julakanti Rangareddy, along with other party members, visited Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Dr. BR Ambedkar State Secretariat. Government Advisor Shabbir Ali was also present at the meeting.

The visit was a courtesy call where the leaders discussed various issues with the Chief Minister. This meeting highlights the ongoing efforts to keep communication open between the government and opposition parties.



