- 8 years kid dies due to Municipal Negligence
- Adani Electricity offers subsidised power connections for Ganeshotsav in Mumbai
- Chandrayaan 3 created milestone, Chandrayaan 4 & 5 will follow: Jitendra Singh
- Chandrababu orders for High-Level Inquiry Into Atchutapuram blast incident
- How to Deal With Scabies?
- Flooding last year was due to peculiar rainfall patterns in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh: Study
- Successfully conduct Gram Sabhas on 23rd of this month
- Flood situation in Tripura worsens, death toll rises to 10, over 34,000 people in camps
- Mega Star Chiranjeevi arrived in Tirumala To Celebrate his birthday
- The Nifty Fifty Revisited: A Glimpse into India's Stock Market Phenomenon
CPI(M) Leaders Meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
Highlights
CPI(M) leaders BV Raghavulu and Julakanti Rangareddy, along with other party members, visited Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Dr. BR Ambedkar State Secretariat. Government Advisor Shabbir Ali was also present at the meeting.
The visit was a courtesy call where the leaders discussed various issues with the Chief Minister. This meeting highlights the ongoing efforts to keep communication open between the government and opposition parties.
