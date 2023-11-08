  • Menu
CPM announces three more candidates

Hyderabad: The CPI-M, which declared that it would go it alone, on Tuesday released its third list of contesting candidates. The CPI-M State...

Hyderabad: The CPI-M, which declared that it would go it alone, on Tuesday released its third list of contesting candidates.

The CPI-M State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram announced the three candidates. They are Mattipelli Saidulu from Kodad, Donuru Narsi Reddy from Munugodu and Duggi Krishna from Illandu constituency. With this, the CPI-M announced its candidates for 19 constituencies.

