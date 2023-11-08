Live
- Revanth will sell State if he becomes CM: KTR
- BRS replaces Alampur candidate; city party contestants get B- forms
- C Ramachandra Yadav gets‘Champion of Change’ Award
- Congress ridicules BJP meet on BCs addressed by PM
- Vijayawada: Mega ticket checking drive yields Rs24.5 lakh as penalty
- Congress promises devpt in Old City with Rs 5000 cr pkg
- Students exhorted to launch start-ups
- Vijayawada: APCRDA officials remove unauthorised layouts
- Hyderabad: Poll-wary city RWAs raise pitch for local manifesto to spur devpt
- Jagan committed to uplift of marginalised, say ministers
Just In
CPM announces three more candidates
Highlights
Hyderabad: The CPI-M, which declared that it would go it alone, on Tuesday released its third list of contesting candidates. The CPI-M State...
Hyderabad: The CPI-M, which declared that it would go it alone, on Tuesday released its third list of contesting candidates.
The CPI-M State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram announced the three candidates. They are Mattipelli Saidulu from Kodad, Donuru Narsi Reddy from Munugodu and Duggi Krishna from Illandu constituency. With this, the CPI-M announced its candidates for 19 constituencies.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS