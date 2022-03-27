CPM bets big on revival measures

Khammam:The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is in plans to rejuvenate its party machinery and boost the morale of cadres in the erstwhile Khammam district. In the 2018 general elections, it failed to win even a single seat from the district.

With others parties keeping their cadres active to be constantly in the public recall, the party is also gearing up to make its presence felt in the district.

The Left party is mainly focusing on boosting its presence in five out of the ten constituencies in the erstwhile Khammam district. It started the spadework from Bhadrachalam (ST reserved) assembly segment on Friday by appointing a new in-charge. It has strength in Paleru, Madhira, Wyra, Khammam, and Bhadrachalam assembly segments. Its leaders are chalking out programmes and spotting issues as part of their outreach to the public.

Senior CPM leader and former MP Midiam Babu Rao admitted there was a gap between the party and people in the last few years. He said the party did not benefit from its alliance with the BahujanaLeft Front (BLF) in the last elections in the state.

With an eye on the next general elections, the party is now correcting its past mistakes and honing strategies to earn public trust as in the past. He also said the party would highlight the main grievances of people such as Podu land issues. He called upon the party leaders to expose the failures of the TRS government.

Another leader Mecha Venkateswarlu, the in-charge of the Bhadrachalam assembly constituency, said the people's issues remained unresolved for the past seven years under the TRS government. The temple town was being neglected by the government on several fronts, he rued.