CPM, CPI & CITU leaders hold massive bike rally 

SHADNAGAR: CPI National secretary K Narayana has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for handing over State-owned enterprises to Adani and Ambani. The CPM, CPI, and CITU leaders on Monday staged a massive bike rally in Shadnagar as part of a two-day nationwide strike against the labor laws adopted by the Central government.

On the occasion, Narayana said the country was being held hostage by Adani and Mukesh, adding that Prime Minister Modi had sold industries to private individuals. He said that Adani is an international smuggler and also warned that the KCR's CM post is in trouble after setting up a statue of Ramanujacharya in Muchintal. Narayana demanded to change the laws of the workers immediately. He also criticised the LIC banks for putting the Provident Fund money in the share market and handing it over to private companies. He also said large-scale movements will be held if the central government did not respond to the labor laws.

CPI District Secretary Palamakula Jangaiah, AITUC District President Panuganti Parvathalu, CPM District Working Committee Member Raju, AITUC District Assistant Secretary M Srinu Nayak, CITU District Assistant Secretary Saibaba, CPM Zonal Secretary Ishwar Nayak, CPI Zonal Secretary Shakeel, Govind Nayak and others were also present.