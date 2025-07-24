CPM up in arms against Adani’s cement plant

Ramannapet ( Yadadri-Bhongir ): CPM State secretary John Wesley has warned that if Adani Group does not withdraw its attempt to establish an Ambuja Cement plant on the outskirts of Ramannapet, it will face strong resistance and another phase of public agitation.

On Wednesday, while traveling from Hyderabad to Suryapet, he briefly stopped in Ramannapet and was welcomed by local CPM leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Wesley said that Communist parties will not remain silent if corporate giants like Adani trying to set up polluting industries in green rural areas. He pointed out that despite public opposition during the opinion-gathering process, backdoor attempts were made to push the project forward.

He demanded the public opinion report be made transparent and urged the government to officially announce that permission will not be granted. He also stated that a delegation would soon meet the Chief Minister to press for cancellation of the project permissions. Several CPM local leaders accompanied him.