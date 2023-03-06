Cradle ceremony held for calf

Bommalaramaram: The sacredness and high importance given to the cow in Hindu culture was exhibited by a family by way of organizing naming ceremony for their calf in Cheekatimamidi village in Bommalaramaram mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district. Belide Raju Gupta and Arun, a couple from Hyderabad, own a farm in the village where they are raising four cows.





They named one of their cows Tulasi. The newly born calf of Tulasi was named Meenakshi after performing the cradle ceremony to the cow. The couple, along with their family members, adorned the calf with bracelets and traditional clothing. Arun said that conducting the cradle festival for the calf was their way of expressing gratitude to the 'Gomatha.' This event emphasizes the responsibility of protecting the cow, which is a responsibility of every Hindu, he said.



