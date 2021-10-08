Credit for Dalit Bandhu goes to Eatala Rajender: Kishan Reddy

Karimnagar: The credit for the launch of Dalit Bandhu goes to former Minister Eatala Rajender, stated Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. He suggested that the scheme should be named as 'Huzurabad Eatala Rajender Dalit Bandhu scheme', while addressing a press conference in Huzurabad on Friday.

Kishan Reddy accompanied Eatala Rajender in filing nomination for Huzurabad by-election as the BJP candidate. Kishan Reddy said the by-election was an election between democracy and dictatorship and educated people should think before casting their votes. The abuse of power and vicious anti-democratic policies was never been seen before in any election, he pointed out.

"Huzurabad people should vote to bring prestige to the constitution written by Ambedkar. For the past five months, the government is misusing the power to win," he said and demanded Dalit Bandhu for every Dalit family in Telangana.

Kishan said Rajender is a man, who earned special place among the people in Telangana with his honesty and self-respect. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao didn't like such persons in his presence. KCR family base was shaking with the resignation of Rajender, he noted.

The people of Huzurabad should set an example by repeating the results of Dubbaka and GHMC elections. The TRS might spend hundreds of crores but it would not stand in front of a public decision and power was not permanent for anyone, he said.

Reminding CM KCR's statement that he never said that he will give three acres to poor Dalits, the Union Minister said the government was propagating lies.

Rajender thanked Kishan Reddy and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for their support. Ex-MP AP Jithender Reddy and others were present