Credit of giving free electricity to farmers goes to Congress: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: A protest programme was held under the auspices of the Congress in Tallada mandal and Mallavaram against the accusations made by the BRS party on TPCC president Revanth Reddy in the matter of free electricity. Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy participated in the dharna programme organised at Mallavaram electricity sub-station.

Speaking on this occasion, Ponguleti said that the Congress party is on the side of dalits, tribals and farmers. He said that the credit of giving free electricity during the regime of YS Rajashekar Reddy goes to the Congress party. The BRS leaders were spreading false information against Revanth.

Ponguleti criticized Chief Minister KCR for misusing public money by obstructing free electricity. He said that KCR is responsible for turning a rich state into a pile of debts. He stated that the BRS leaders are distorting every word said by the Congress leaders and spreading false propaganda. He said that people are listening to the words of Revanth Reddy not to BRS leaders.