Crime rate drops in Telangana due to Coronavirus lockdown

With the outbreak of Coronavirus positive cases, the state governments have imposed a national-wide lockdown, which has hit hard on the lives of the people with the complete collapse of employment and financial sector.

However, the Telangana police said that the lockdown was good with the drop of the crime rate across the state. Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy said that the crime rate had decreased significantly in the state due to Coronavirus lockdown. Comparing to before and after lockdown, 23 per cent of all types of crimes reduced.

With the lockdown impact, the snatching cases have become zero from March 22 to April 9. Earlier, between March 1-21, a total of 10 snatching cases were reported.















