Crime rate in Warangal drops by 3.21%

Hanumakonda: The crime rate in 2024 decreased by 3.21% compared to last year, as announced by Warangal Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha.

During a media briefing at the Police Commissionerate office in Hanumakonda on Saturday, CP Jha disclosed the crime roundup for 2024, highlighting the differences compared to the previous year. A total of 14,406 cases were registered this year, marking a 3.21 per cent decrease in the crime rate compared to last year. He further stated that murder cases dropped by 16.67 per cent and property crimes by 2.3 per cent, while stolen property worth`11.81 crore was recovered. The Warangal Commissionerate Police also arrested 18 interstate thieves from different states.

Regarding crimes against women, there was an 11 per cent reduction in cases, while fraud cases dropped by 16 per cent and kidnapping cases by 7.45 per cent. CP Jha emphasised that the special measures taken by the police have significantly contributed to preventing road accidents. In 2024, 1,434 road accident cases were registered compared to 1,558 last year. Fatalities from road accidents also dropped by 12.30 per cent, with 417 deaths this year compared to 499 last year.

In the realm of cybercrimes, 772 cases were registered, and approximately`1.3 crore were recovered from cybercriminals. Additionally, under anti-drug operations, the police seized 2.63 crore worth of marijuana in 147 cases and arrested 321 individuals. CP Jha also highlighted that the police’s skilled investigations and the presentation of evidence in courts led to convictions for 2,462 individuals, which is a 42 per cent increase compared to last year. The meet was attended by East Zone DCP Ravinder, ASP Manan Bhat, Additional DCP Ravi, ACPs Jitender Reddy, David Raju, Inspectors Srinivas and Karunakar.