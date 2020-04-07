Criminal case booked against 6 Malaysians for hiding in Hyderabad after attending Markaz event

The Banjara police have booked a criminal case against six Malaysians for hiding in Hyderabad after attending Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz in Nizamuddin of New Delhi.

According to the police, the six Malaysians came to India on a tourist visa and participated in Markaz event. By the time, they planned to return Malaysia the national-wide lockdown was imposed over Coronavirus outbreak.

In this context, all six Malaysians travelled to Hyderabad and took shelter in a majid at Tolichowki. With the permission of the mosque in-charge, these six persons were staying without informing the government about their presence.

With the increase of Coronavirus positive cases after Markaz event, the government has appealed to inform the whereabouts of the people who attended the event. Over this, the police are also taking strict action against the persons who hid the information.

On the incident, the police have registered a criminal case against six Malaysians under Section 420, 269, 270, 188, 109 of IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act, and the Foreigners Act and shifted them to quarantine facility at Gandhi hospital.