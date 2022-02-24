Crops in Choppadandi drying up: Congress leader

Karimnagar: Crops are drying in many villages in Choppadandi constituency due to lack of water supply, complained TPCC spokesperson and the constituency in-charge Medipalli Satyam on Wednesday.

The officials were releasing water to the agriculture fields in the last fold and leaving the field in the first fold. MLA Sunke Ravishankar is not able to irrigate crops in his own constituency, he alleged.

Satyam inspected the dried crops along with farmers at Cherlapally (R) village of Gangadhar mandal. He complained that CM KCR was moving water from Gayatri Pumphouse, Mid Manair in Choppadandi constituency to Mallanna Sagar.

Crops planted by farmers in Burugupalli, Ryalapalli, Lingampalli, Kondayapalli, Cherlapally (R), Ketchireddipalli and Kondayapalli villages are getting dry due to lack of irrigation leaving the farmers helpless, Satyam said. He demanded the irrigation officials to release water in two days to the fields in Gangadhar mandal. If water was not released serious agitations would be staged, he warned. Congress mandal president Purumalla Manohar, block Congress president Dubbasi Buchaiah, Kisan Cell leader Burgu Gangana and others were present.