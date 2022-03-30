Crowd of devotees at Yadadri gets bigger and bigger

Yadadri: Devotees throng Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Swayambhu temple on Wednesday.

The priests, who opened the doors of the main temple at 3 am, conducted the Suprabatha Seva at 3.30 am, later Binde Tirtam and Aradhana were conducted.

The presiding deities were decorated with silk clothes after Balabogum and Nijabishekam.

Devotees were allowed into the sanctum of sanctorum for darshan of Swamy after performing Sastranamarchana to Swamy and Kumkum Puja to Amma Varu.

The surroundings of the temple-- Mukha Madapam, Mada streets, Prasadam complexes were jam-packed with devotees pouring into Yadadri for darshan of Swamy and Amma.

Temple officials allowed the devotees into queue lines of the temple after geo tagging which includes submission of Aadhar number and phone number of respective devotees.

Devotees had darshan of Swayambhu after having darshan of Khestra Palaka Anjaneya Swamy.

Devotees overjoyed by taking selfies at first and second retaining walls and Mada streets after having darshan of Swamy.

The devotees took holy dip at Lakshmi Pushkarini located at downhill after paying their owes in the form of tonsuring of heads.

Devotees were provided with free meals at Deeksha Parula mandapam, located near Gandi Cheruvu during the return journey from the hillock.

The temple received Rs 16,200 from Kalyana Katta. Temple officials started Veda Ashivarchanam to devotees on the premises of the main temple and Suvarna Pushparchana at Mukha mandapam. The temple earned a revenue of Rs 4,800 through Veda Ashirvachanam and Rs 78,600 through Suvarna Pushparchana.

The temple earned Rs 7.38 lakh through sale of laddu and Pulihora prasadam.