CS briefs central team on flood damage in State

Hyderabad: The State government apprised the central team of the damages caused due to recent floods and requested to relax the norms to get more relief from the centre.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari briefed the visiting central team led by K P Singh about the extensive damage caused in most parts of the state due to the unprecedented rainfall in the state recently.

A six member central team held discussions with the Chief Secretary and senior state government officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The officials informed that even though the weather alert was received at a very short notice, the administration was on high alert and swift action was taken by the state government which has resulted in less loss of human life. She appealed to the central team to make the guidelines liberal so as to enable the state government to extend relief extensively. The top official also sought the support of the NDMA in training and other logistics support for the specialised teams.

The massive tree felling and ecological disaster that happened in 332 hectares in Eturnagaram region was also highlighted. The central team advised to conduct a detailed study to find out the root cause for this ecological disaster which was unprecedented and never heard before.

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Disaster Management, gave a brief overview of the damage caused and measures initiated by the state government to provide immediate relief to the people who are in distress. He informed that the initial estimate of the damage was pegged at Rs 5,438 crore while the actual assessment is still going on.

Senior officials from agriculture, roads and buildings, municipal administration, panchayat raj, energy, animal husbandry, forest briefed the central teams about the damage caused through a powerpoint presentation. Earlier, the central team saw a photo exhibition where they were shown the extensive damage caused due to the rains. The central teams will tour the flood-affected districts of Khammam and Mahbubabad districts and interact with those affected by the floods and will also hold talks with the district administration.