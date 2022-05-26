CSKI players to participate in Karate competitions in Malaysia

Karimnagar: Continental Shotokan Karate Do India (CSKI) chairman and Karate Association district president Challa Harishankar congratulated CSKI players for being selected for International Karate Competitions to be held in Malaysia.

Four players from CSKI were selected for the International Karate Competitions to be held at Ipoh city in Malaysia from May 27 to 29. G. Ananya in 12 yrs sub junior category, P Srinidhi in 14 yrs cadet category, under 17 yrs juniors category K. Pavani and D Rishikesh were the players selected for the competitions, CSKI chairman Harishankar informed.

CSKI India chief and KAI India joint secretary, Telangana KAI general secretary E Srinivas, CSKI general secretary Madugula Praveen and treasurer Vangala Sridhar congratulated the players on their selection. They wished the players to win gold medals and bring fame to the country and the State.