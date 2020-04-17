Curbs on Ramzan prayers at mosques

Hyderabad: Ramzan month, which would begin from April 24 or 25, is likely to be a low-key affair as the Union government has issued instructions that no one should visit mosques and offer group prayers during the holy month.

The Centre has asked the state government to enforce safety norms and guidelines prescribed at all religious places during the lockdown period and said that legal action should be taken against those who violate the guidelines during the lockdown period.

This, the Centre feels, is necessary in the wake of Markaz experience. Following the Central guidelines, the Wakf Board has created a separate cell to monitor the regular activities at all masjids in coordination with the police, revenue and other local authorities.

State Home and Minority Welfare Minister Mahmood Ali will hold a special meeting with masjid heads and Wakf board officials and prepare an action plan to ensure that all Muslims perform religious rituals at their homes during Ramzan month.

In the meantime, Union Minister for Minority Welfare Mukthar Abbas Naqvi held a video conference with state Minority Welfare and Wakf Board officials and explained to them about the necessity of not to conduct Namaz inside masjids during the holy month of Ramzan.

The general practice during Ramzan is to keep open the masjids round the clock and allow people to offer prayers all through the day.

But since the country is facing a major crisis following the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the Union Minister directed the state Wakf Board officials to ensure strict implementation of lockdown and social distancing guidelines during the holy month.

The minister said that there should be zero violation of lockdown norms across Telangana. He recalled that it was Telangana which grabbed national attention after more number of Markaz visitors were found to be from the state.

Naqvi instructed the Wakf authorities to visit all masjids functioning under the jurisdiction of the board and display 'Do's and Don'ts' at the entrance of the holy places during Ramzan.

All the Muthawallies overseeing the masjids will be made responsible in the enforcement of lockdown norms, he said.

The minister told the officials that the masjid management committees will be liable for punishment If they permit visitors to offer prayers in big number in the premises.

He also told the officials to remain cautious of any type of fake news and conspiracies aimed at creating misinformation during the holy month of Ramzan.