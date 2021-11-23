Customs officials seize gold, iPhones from passenger at RGI airport

The customs officials on Wednesday seized gold, iphones, perfume bottles from two passengers arrived from Sharjah at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

The officials said that the worth of the seized goods is estimated to be of Rs 17,69,256. They registered a case against the two passengers and took them into custody.

On Monday, the officials also seized Rs 29 lakh worth foreign currency and gold biscuits from three women at Hyderabad airport. The worth of the foreign currency is estimated to be of Rs 17.69 crore.