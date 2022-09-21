CV Anand stresses on smooth flow of traffic

Hyderabad: In wake of increasing traffic jams in the city, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has directed the traffic police personnel to be available on roads during peak hours on daily basis. The officials have been asked to monitor the traffic movement and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the citizens.

At a review meeting here, Anand advised the traffic officials to focus on providing free lefts, U-turns, junction developments viz., zebra crossings, stop lines, pathways for pedestrians, removal of footpath encroachment, to facilitate uninterrupted traffic flow.

The top cop suggested the traffic police officials to utilise Traffic Training Institutes (TTIs) and social media platforms to educate and to bring awareness among the citizens on traffic safety and rules. He also stressed on the need to strengthen the traffic wing with additional force for better traffic management.

The Commissioner appreciated the traffic police personnel for successful completion of Ganesh festival and other major events held in the city recently. Joint Commissioner of Police, AV Ranganath and other officials attended the meeting.