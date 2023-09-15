CWC meet in Hyderabad to chalk out poll strategy for 5 states

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) beginning here on Saturday as the highest decision-making body of the party will discuss and formulate a strategy for upcoming Assembly elections in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The crucial meeting, to be held at a star hotel, will take stock of preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

The meeting of 84-member CWC to be presided over by party President Mallikarjun Kharge will begin in the afternoon.

All CWC members, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will be attending the meeting, which will also deliberate the strategy for 2024 general elections in the light of formation of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unitedly.

Congress General Secretary K. C. Venugopal told media persons in Hyderabad on Friday that the upcoming elections in five states, discussion on election preparedness, and INDIA alliance will be among the agenda.

"Now the country’s atmosphere has totally changed. People are very anxiously and hopefully looking for INDIA alliance. The country is realising that the Narendra Modi government has to go," he said.

As per the programme announced by the party, the CWC will continue deliberations on Sunday (September 17) at an extended session with all state party chiefs and CLP leaders.

Venugopal said over 140 leaders, including Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states will attend the meeting. The party will also hold a mega public rally near Hyderabad on September 17 evening.

To be addressed by the top leadership, the meeting will unveil five guarantees for the Telangana Assembly election. The meeting coincides with September 17, which marks the anniversary of erstwhile Hyderabad State’s accession to the Indian Union.

After the public meeting, the Congress President will flag off the cavalcade of CWC members, PCC Presidents, and CLP leaders who will visit each of the 119 Assembly constituencies of Telangana, for a night stay and participate in the party programmes on September 18 in the respective Assembly segments allotted to them.

The leaders will participate in door to door distribution of five guarantees and a charge sheet against the BRS government. They will also have a community lunch with influencers and in the evening, participate in the Bharat Jodo March.

Venugopal said the CWC meeting and the subsequent programmes will become a game changer in Telangana politics. He said the guarantees to be announced at the public rally will be implemented in one month after coming to power in Telangana.

Exuding confidence that the party will win elections in all five states, he alleged that under the BRS government, Telangana became the most corrupt state in the country.

"We are very sure that the Indian National Congress is going to form governments in all five states including Telangana," he said.

He claimed that it was the Congress under Sonia Gandhi which promised and delivered Telangana.

"Unfortunately, the way the BRS government is ruling Telangana, it has become the most corrupt state in the country. There is corruption and misgovernance everywhere. People are fed up with both Modi and KCR," he said.

Replying to another query, he said the Congress’ principal enemy all over India is the BJP and their ideology. He alleged that KCR’s party supported the Modi government whenever anti-democratic laws were brought in the Parliament.

"The parties which are supporting BJP are against the people and are anti-democracy," he said.

Senior leader and CWC member Jairam Ramesh said CWC meetings used to be held in Delhi for 4-6 hours but for the first time, the meeting will be held for three days.

A total of 150 leaders will be attending the meeting.

"Holding a CWC meeting here is historic. There are two new opinions that this meeting of CWC has been convened here keeping in view the upcoming elections here. This is the time for a change in Telangana politics,” he said.

Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that the CWC meeting and the public rally, titled Vijaya Bheri, at Tukkuguda on the city outskirts will be historic events. This will be the first CWC meeting in Hyderabad. The city is hosting a major party event after more than 15 years.