Cyber ​​Crime DSP Giri Kumar created awareness on cyber crimes on the occasion of Cyber ​​Awareness Day

Highlights
As part of Cyber Vigilance Diwas celebrated on the first Wednesday of every month, an awareness conference on cyber crimes was organized in Agriculture Degree College in Palem village of Bijinapalli mandal.
Nagarkurnool: As part of Cyber Vigilance Diwas celebrated on the first Wednesday of every month, an awareness conference on cyber crimes was organized in Agriculture Degree College in Palem village of Bijinapalli mandal.
Nagar Kurnool District Cyber Crime DSP Giri Kumar made aware about the current cyber crimes in this conference. The students were explained about the precautions to be taken especially in cyber crimes like investment fraud, advertisement fraud, job fraud and social media crimes in Nagar Kurnool district. 60 students participated in this conference along with Bijinapally Sub Inspector Naga Shekhar Reddy and their staff as well as Cyber Crime Warrior Nagar Kurnool Ravikumar.
