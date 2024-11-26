Cyber crime police refund Rs 3.59L to three cyber victims

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city cyber crime police refunded an amount of Rs 3.59 lakh to three victims cheated by cyber fraudsters.

According to the police, a businessman from Hyderabad received a call claiming to be from SBI credit card services. The caller informed the victim that a new card had been issued in his name and requested his credit card details for confirmation. The victim shared the details, resulting in a fraudulent transaction and loss of funds from his SBI credit card. A notice was immediately sent to the identified payment gateway on the same day, requesting the stoppage of the fraudulent transaction. Upon follow-up, the gateway refunded Rs 1,71,800 to the victim’s SBI credit card.

In the second case, a male private employee from Hyderabad received a link via WhatsApp for a PM Kisan APK file. He clicked on the link and installed the file, after which his phone was compromised. As a result, SMS messages were automatically forwarded to fraudsters, leading to unauthorised transactions. An amount was debited from the victim’s ICICI credit card. The malware was identified and successfully removed from the victim’s mobile device. A notice was immediately sent to the merchant, Amazon, on the same day, requesting the stoppage of the fraudulent transaction reported by the victim. Upon follow-up, the merchant refunded Rs 97,998 to the victim’s SBI credit card.

In another case, a resident of Hyderabad received a WhatsApp call from someone posing as an HDFC Bank employee regarding increasing their credit card limit. The scammer sent a link titled ‘HDFC card limit increase’ and instructed the victim to fill in their details.

Within an hour, an amount of Rs 90,200 was fraudulently debited from the victim’s credit card. The malware was identified and successfully removed from the victim’s mobile device. The amount was refunded to the victim’s credit card via PhonePe before it could be settled with the beneficiary.

Due to the prompt action taken by the NCRP team of the cyber crime unit, Hyderabad, the merchant refunded the total amount of Rs 3,59,998 to the victim’s Axis credit card without a court order.

The Hyderabad city cyber crime police informed that there is a possibility to get a refund of at least part of the lost and put on hold amount if it is reported immediately.