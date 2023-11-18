Cyberabad CP holds meeting with zonal DCPs & police nodal officers/ACPs

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra, IPS, held a meeting with DCP Rajendranagar Jagadeeshwar Reddy and DCP Shamshabad Narayan Reddy, IPS, along with other law & order officers of Rajendranagar and Chevella assembly constituencies at Rajendranagar DCP office.

They discussed the Law & order issues in view of a upcoming TSLA 2023. They reviewed the AC security plan, the next 13 days are important from law and order point of view and hence should undertake intensive checkings of vehicles, suspicious people and so on. They felt Flag marches should be conducted at all critical locations to infuse confidence among voters. Similarly, enforcement should be taken up to prevent distribution of liquor, cash and freebies in the next few days.

Also, to keep a watch on rowdies and trouble mongers, steps should to be taken. The CP instructed them to take certain steps before 72 hours of polling day. He also warned the officers to be fair and non-partisan in discharge of their duties.

Placing BCs/patrols/SF/SSF/QRT Teams to be deployed at appropriate critical places and reiterated response time could be one to two minutes in Urbun areas and less than five to seven minutes in Rural areas. All the SHOs/ACsP/DCsP of Rajendranagar AC and Chevella AC were present.