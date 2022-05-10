Cyberabad CP inspects police stations

Cyberabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra, on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection at several police stations under the limits of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. The CP inspected Balanagar, Jeedimetla and Jagathgirigutta police stations.

On this occasion, CP visited the surroundings of the police stations and took an in-depth look at the police station management and records management. As part of inspection, he thoroughly examined every record maintained by the police, such as the reception and GD entry. He directed the officials at police station to increase patrols in line with the changing crime pattern. He also directed them to keep an eye on old criminals, suspects and rowdy sheeters within the police stations.

The performance of crime patrols and functional vertical calls (Court duty, reception, BC / patrol mobile, crime teams, tech teams) in police stations was examined. He said special attention should be paid to the supply of Ganja and immediate action should be taken against anyone involved in such illegal activities. He also directed that maintaining law and order and resolving women's issues should be given priority. Police are expected to perform their duties with dedication, he added. The CP discussed law, order and crime prevention strategies with the staff. He also spoke to the female police personnel and inquired about their problems.

Balanagar DCP Sandeep, Balanagar ACP Purushottam, Balanagar Inspector MD. Waheeduddin, Jeedimetla Inspector Balaraju, Jagathgirigutta Inspector Saidulu, staff and others were present.