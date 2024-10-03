Cyberabad police bans DJ in religious procession

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu issued an order banning the use of DJ sound systems in religious processions under the jurisdiction of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate as per the orders of the State Government.

According to the Commissioner, many studies show that due to the high decibel noise generated by DJs, there is a risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular problems in heart patients and permanent hearing problems in children.

Apart from this, the Commissioner of police has taken a crucial decision of banning the use of DJ sound mixers, amplifiers, and firecrackers in processions from now on in Rachakonda Commissionerate on the grounds that the health of the common people, especially the elderly, will be affected. The Commissioner revealed that cases will be registered under BNS 223, 280, 292, 293, 324, BNSS 152, and Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act if these regulations and government permissions are violated. Sudheer Babu said, “There will be a fine of Rs 1 lakh if anyone violates these prohibitory orders and will be punished with imprisonment for five years.”

It has been stated that orders have been issued to the officers of all zones under Rachakonda to implement in full. He explained that this ban is being implemented after analysing the issues arising to the people and officials on duty after considering every option.