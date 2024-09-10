Cyberabad Police Bust Major Ganja Trafficking Ring, Seize 254 Kgs of Illegal Substance

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) and Rajendranagar Police have apprehended five suspects involved in the transportation of dry ganja from Araku in Andhra Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. The operation resulted in the seizure of 254 kilograms of dry ganja and two Maruti Suzuki Ertiga cars, with a total estimated value of over ₹1.04 crore.

The arrested individuals, identified as Thakur Sachin Singh (30), Mohd Nadeem (21), Mohd Saqlain (24), Mohd Saleem (24), and Prasanth Singh (22), were found transporting the illegal substance via Hyderabad.

According to reports, the primary suspect, Thakur Sachin Singh, who has been involved in the trade of dry ganja for the past five years, coordinated the operation with associates in both Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. He had reportedly acquired the ganja through multiple purchases from a supplier named Raju in Odisha and had plans to distribute it to clients in both states.

During the operation, the suspects were intercepted on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Rajendranagar while attempting to transfer the ganja. Upon noticing the police, two accomplices managed to escape, but the five drug peddlers were apprehended along with the seized goods.

The following items were confiscated during the operation such as 254 kgs of dry ganja, valued at ₹88,90,000, a country-made .32 pistol with 11 rounds, worth ₹1,00,000, two Maruti Suzuki Ertiga cars, valued at ₹14,00,000, seven mobile phones and one keypad phone, together worth ₹70,000, cash amounting to ₹3,700, a Jio Dongle, valued at ₹2,000

The investigation is led by a team of highly skilled officers under the supervision of CH. Srinivas, IPS, DCP Rajendranagar Zone, and D. Srinivas, DCP SOT, Cyberabad. The commendable effort by the Cyberabad Police, particularly in combating drug trafficking in the region, has been recognized and will be rewarded.

The Cyberabad Police urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any information related to drug supplies. Citizens can contact the police through Dial 100 or the Cyberabad WhatsApp Number 9490617444. All reports will be treated confidentially.