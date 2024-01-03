Cyberabad police chief transfers shuffles 16 police officers

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty, issued transfers and posting orders for 16 police officers. They were asked to report at their new postings with immediate effect on Tuesday.

As per the order issued by the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Rahul Dev Special Operations Team (SOT) Balanagar zone has been transferred and posted as Station House Officer (SHO) Alwal, Kokkonda Balaraju CCS Rajendra Nagar zone posted as SHO RGI Airport.

V Narsimha Rao КРНВ Traffic posted as SHO Kothur, Gudi Pavan Kumar Reddy AHTU attached to cyber crimes Miyapur, posted as SHO Moinabad, J Upender Rao special branch posted as SHO Bachupally, G Venkataiah DI Madhapur posted to KPHB Traffic, B Nagi Reddy Traffic (Administration), Cyberabad posted as DI, Balanagar, P Shiva Prasad SOT, Madhapur posted as CCRB, CPO, Cyberabad, R Shyam Sunder Reddy TSPA and attached to the Court Monitoring Cell posted as SOT Balanagar, S Naveen Kumar DI, Balanagar, and Santhnagar posted to the special branch. K Vijay Vardhan CPO attached to SOT, Madhapur zone, Cyberabad posted as SOT Madhapur, Kunduru Venkat Reddy Counter Narcotics Operation Team (CNOT) attached to Cyber Crimes Kukatpally Div posted as DI, Medchal, N Suman Kumar SHO Bachupally posted to CCS Rajendranagar zone; P Prasad DI, Medchal posted to CTC, Cyberabad; G Vijay Kumar, CPO attached to SOT Balanagar zone, posted to Cyber Crimes; and K Shanker Reddy SHO Kothur posted to CNOT.

The Commissioner Avinash also directed the Deputy Commissioners of Police concerned of Cyberabad to relieve V Anand Kishore SHO Alwal, N Tirupathi SHO Madhapur, and V Shiava Kumar SHO Narsigi immediately.