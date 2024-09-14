Cyberabad police issues traffic advisory

Hyderabad: In view of the construction work of a new service road from the Cyber Towers flyover landing to Yashoda Hospital, the Cyberabad traffic police have imposed certain traffic restrictions in the vicinity for a period of 15 days between September 14 and 30. Accordingly, commuters travelling from Cyber Towers, 100-feet junction, Kothaguda towards JNTU, and Moosapet are advised to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Traffic from Toddy Compound towards JNTU and Moosapet via 100-feet junction can take a diversion at Parvathnagar junction and proceed via Khaithalapur Bridge.

Likewise, vehicles from IKEA, Cyber Gateway, and the COD junction towards JNTU via the Cyber Towers flyover can continue directly towards JNTU.

Traffic under the Cyber Towers flyover towards JNTU may take the diversion at N-Grand Hotel, proceed via N-Convention, and use the back road of Yashoda Hospital to merge onto the ROB flyover towards JNTU.

The traffic police requested citizens to make note of the advisory and plan their travel accordingly.