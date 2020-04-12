Cyberabad police promotes 'Mask-on' policy

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police has geared up to implement the order passed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, that every person should use a face mask while going out of their homes.

In this regard the department has ensured that the implementation of 'Mask-on policy' will be a success.

According to a release issued by the Cyberabad police, it's noted that homemade cotton reusable masks are advisable to be used by the people.

These masks should be used by people irrespective of the fact, whether they stay in a closed room or step outside the house.

The Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar in the press release noted, "The face masks shall cover the nose and mouth of individuals and they should be washed regularly.

Apart from that an individual must ensure that he/she is maintaining 2 meters of distance with others. However, if anyone is found to be violating the rule of 'Mask-on policy', a stringent action will be initiated against them."