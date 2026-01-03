  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Cyberabad SI trapped by ACB for accepting `20,000 bribe

  • Created On:  3 Jan 2026 7:48 AM IST
Cyberabad SI trapped by ACB for accepting `20,000 bribe
X

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Sub-Inspector red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Friday. The officer, M Ramesh, was stationed at the Kollur Police Station under the Cyberabad Commissionerate in Sangareddy district.

According to ACB officials, M Ramesh demanded the bribe in exchange for deleting an individual's name from a registered case. It was revealed that the Sub-Inspector had already pocketed an initial sum of Rs 5,000 from the complainant. During the trap operation, the remaining Rs 20,000 was recovered from his possession. He was subsequently arrested and produced before the Second Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad.

The case remains under active investigation. In its commitment to a corruption-free state, the ACB has urged citizens to report any bribery demands by public servants. Complaints can be lodged via the toll-free number 1064 or through WhatsApp (9440446106) and social media platforms. The bureau has assured that the identity of victims and complainants will remain strictly confidential.

Tags

ACB bribery caseSub-Inspector M RameshCyberabad policeRs 20000 bribeKollur Police Station arrest
Next Story

    Trending News

    More

    Latest News

    More

    Mumbai records over 1.5 L property registrations in 2025, highest in 14 yrs

    Mumbai records over 1.5 L property registrations in 2025, highest in 14 yrs

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X