Cyberabad SI trapped by ACB for accepting `20,000 bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Sub-Inspector red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Friday. The officer, M Ramesh, was stationed at the Kollur Police Station under the Cyberabad Commissionerate in Sangareddy district.

According to ACB officials, M Ramesh demanded the bribe in exchange for deleting an individual's name from a registered case. It was revealed that the Sub-Inspector had already pocketed an initial sum of Rs 5,000 from the complainant. During the trap operation, the remaining Rs 20,000 was recovered from his possession. He was subsequently arrested and produced before the Second Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad.

The case remains under active investigation. In its commitment to a corruption-free state, the ACB has urged citizens to report any bribery demands by public servants. Complaints can be lodged via the toll-free number 1064 or through WhatsApp (9440446106) and social media platforms. The bureau has assured that the identity of victims and complainants will remain strictly confidential.