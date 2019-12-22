Cyberabad top cop for peaceful New Year bash

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police Saturday organised a meeting with the owners of bars & restaurants, resorts, convention centres, pubs, hotels and event organisers regarding the New Year celebrations.

The Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar appealed to the public to celebrate 2020 New Year Day incident and accident-free.

Sajjanar, along with Madhapur DCP A. Venkateshwar Rao, Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy, Balanagar DCP Padmaja, Cyberabad Traffic DCP SM Vijaykumar, ADCP Lavanya NJP, Traffic ADCP Amarnath Reddy and SOT DCP Sandeep participated in the meeting.

The Cyberabad CP wished the people of Cyberabad Metropolitan area a very happy and prosperous New Year-2020. While the police do want to interfere in the festive mood of the citizens on the eve of New Year Day, all are requested to follow certain guidelines/restrictions during the celebrations in view of public safety.

Restrictions for "New Year" revelry

Any event organised anywhere in Cyberabad shall be conducted after obtaining police permission at least 10 days before the event.

As per the TS Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013, the organisers shall ensure adequate CCTV cameras with recording facility are installed at all entry, exit, parking and public gathering points in their establishments.

The organizers shall provide adequate security guards/traffic regulation staff at the event venue. The organizers shall not allow any kind of firearms to the events. Adequate measures to scrutinize each and every person in the venue shall be put in place.

The organisers shall not issue the tickets/coupons/passes to the event in excess of their capacity. Any deviation leading to L&O issues will lead to legal action.

Peace and order shall be maintained inside the venue by the organisers. Alcohol selling and consumption in the venue shall be as per the prevailing Excise laws in the State. It shall not be sold beyond the prescribed timings.

Liquor shall not be served without any valid Licence/ permission by the competent authority i.e., Excise Department of Telangana.

Minors should not be served liquor and any deviation will attract legal action against the sellers

Ban on fireworks

There shall not be any display or use of fireworks in and around any event venue. The fire safety guidelines of the District Fire Officer/Regional Fire Officer shall be scrupulously followed by the organizers.

Liability for any kind of loss or damage to life or property, L&O issues, nuisance etc., due to the organization of the event will rest with the applicant/organizers.

The organisers shall ensure that nobody consumes any kind of prohibited narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances in and around the venue.

Any failure in this regard will make the management of the venue and the event organisers liable for action as per law.

Parking areas and other areas around the venue shall be kept under tight surveillance to prevent any clandestine selling or consumption of such drugs.

Do not trust unknown persons or strangers for help in emergency anywhere.