Live
- Welspun Living Joins Reuters VISION 2045 Campaign to Drive Sustainable Change by Making India the Sustainable Loom for the World
- Melbat and Siechem Madurai Panthers cricket team announce extension of sponsorship agreement
- Allu Sirish’s ‘Buddy’ team reduces ticket prices in AP,TG
- ‘The Raja Saab’ glimpse: All eyes on the look of Prabhas
- Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ achieves record-breaking opening weekend
- Minister Parthasarathy releases water from Tammileru reservoir
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ teaser promises high-octane entertainment
- Pasumarthi Kameswara Sarma passes away
- Chandrababu to review on transport dept. to discuss on Free Bus Travel for Women in AP
- Redmi Pad Pro 5G and SE 4G Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Features and More
Just In
Cyberabad traffic police issue advisory
Highlights
The Cyberabad traffic police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory in view of SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover works being taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) U-turn towards Gachibowli.
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory in view of SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover works being taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) U-turn towards Gachibowli.
Police officials advised the commuters to avoid the route between Kothaguda and Rolling Hills to Gachibowli Junction for five days, from July 29 to August 2. The road width between ZPHS and the Gachibowli junction will be reduced to an extent of three metres.
We are expecting traffic congestion in this stretch and request commuters to plan accordingly,” said a traffic police official.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS