Cyberabad traffic police issue advisory

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory in view of SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover works being taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) U-turn towards Gachibowli.

Police officials advised the commuters to avoid the route between Kothaguda and Rolling Hills to Gachibowli Junction for five days, from July 29 to August 2. The road width between ZPHS and the Gachibowli junction will be reduced to an extent of three metres.

We are expecting traffic congestion in this stretch and request commuters to plan accordingly,” said a traffic police official.