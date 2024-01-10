Cybersecurity Hub comes up in collaboration with DSCI

Hyderabad: In a pioneering move aimed at fortifying cybersecurity infrastructure and fostering innovation, the Government of Telangana has initiated a strategic partnership with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI). The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on January 4by Secretary JBES, JV Krishna Rao, and Dr Sriram Borudavolu, Chief Executive Officer, outlines the establishment of a Center of Excellence (CoE) dedicated to cybersecurity and privacy.

This joint endeavor between the Government of Telangana and DSCI, a not-for-profit entity under NASSCOM focusing on data protection, marks a significant milestone in safeguarding systems against cyber threats. The CoE, positioned as a central nerve center in Hyderabad, aims to build a robust ecosystem for cybersecurity and privacy enhancement, aiming to curtail cyberattacks and prevent unauthorised system exploitation.

This facility will play a pivotal role by hosting delegations, incubating start-ups, conducting training sessions, workshops, and hosting various events. The CoE will also boast an experience zone to showcase cutting-edge products and will spearhead both local and international initiatives.

Specific programmes tailored to collaboration, capability building, innovation, knowledge sharing, market access, incubation, and research and development will be conducted in conjunction with numerous entities. The utilization of emerging technologies like drones, blockchain, space tech, cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, and robotics underscores the CoE's commitment to staying ahead in the cybersecurity landscape.

Expanding its global collaborations, the J.B. Education Society in Moinabad, Hyderabad, has recently enteredinto multiple MOUs with prestigious international institutions. European Digital University, licensed in Australia, the State of Delaware, and Iceland, aims to stimulate industry-relevant research, facilitate academic expert mobility, and foster cost-effective innovations benefiting humanity.

The partnership with the Global Institute for IT Management in New Jersey, USA, focuses on offering professional courses in cybersecurity, data science, and AI through online certification programs and executive seminars. Additionally, it encourages research pertinent to the IT industry and promotes mobility between academia and industry experts.

Moreover, Atlantis University (AU) in Miami, USA, has established collaborative ties emphasizing certificate programs, joint curriculum development for emerging technologies, and academic research collaboration.

Notably, an agreement with Cambridge University Press and Assessment India Private Limited has been forged to enhance English Language Teaching (ELT) solutions such as 'empower' and 'Linguaskill' assessment for the J.B. Group of Institutions. These partnerships represent a concerted effort by J.B. Education Society to diversify its educational offerings, engage in global knowledge exchange, and stay at the forefront of advancements in cybersecurity and education technology.

The establishment of the CoE and these international collaborations herald an era of innovation and knowledge sharing, positioning Hyderabad as a significant hub in the global cybersecurity landscape while propelling academic excellence in emerging technologies.