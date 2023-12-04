Cyclone Michoung turns towards Telangana, heavy rains predicted

Hyderabad: The Department of Meteorology has recently revealed that the impact of Cyclone Michoung, which is shaking Tamil Nadu, will be severe in Telangana as well. Warnings have been issued to many districts of the state. Due to the impact of the cyclone, there will be heavy rains with thunder, lightning and gusty winds in many districts of the state.

It has warned that there will be rain in many districts on Monday and Tuesday. Yellow and orange warnings have been issued to many districts for two days.

The IMD revealed that winds are blowing from the east towards Telangana in the wake of Michoung cyclone. With this, there will be scattered rains in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet and Nalgonda. It is said that winds will blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour with thunder and lightning.

Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Janagam, Yadadri-Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Vikarabad and Sangareddy are likely to receive scattered rains.

Heavy to very heavy rains will occur here and there in Jayashankar0Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Suryapet districts on Tuesday, the Meteorological Department said. Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanumakonda will experience heavy rains here and there, it said. The IMD revealed that the severity of the cold is likely to increase in Telangana due to the increase in winds due to the cyclone.