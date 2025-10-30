Cyclone Montha impact: Telangana's Warangal, Hanamkonda towns flooded

Hyderabad: Warangal and Hanamkonda towns in Telangana remained inundated on Thursday following extremely heavy rainfall under the impact of severe cyclonic storm Montha, which weakened into a deep depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana.

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Warangal, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Khammam and other districts. Inundation of roads and railway tracks disrupted road and rail traffic while crops suffered extensive damage.

Bheemdevarapalle in Hanamkonda district recorded the highest rainfall of 41.9 cm on Wednesday.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, 35 places received extremely heavy rainfall of above 20.50 cm, while 68 places recorded a rainfall of above 11.50 cm.

Incessant rain left several residential areas in Warangal and adjoining towns of Hanamkonda and Kazipet inundated.

Hunter Road, which connects Warangal and Hanamkonda, was flooded by the overflowing Bondhi stream, bringing the movement of vehicles to a halt.

Traffic on the Warangal-Mulugu road was also disrupted due to overflowing drains.

Floods also snapped the road link to the Bhadrakali temple. The overflowing Bhadrakali lake has inundated the surrounding colonies.

According to Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, around 45 localities under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits were flooded.

She said that about 1,200 people have been safely evacuated from low-lying areas and shifted to rehabilitation centres.

Seven teams comprising the State Disaster Response Force, engineering, and sanitation wing staff were engaged in rescue operations. Boats were pressed into service to rescue people.

Authorities were using drones to provide food, water and essential items to people trapped in floods.

Overflowing tanks and streams have worsened the situation in Warangal and Hanamkonda districts. The bus station in Hanamkonda was flooded following heavy rain.

A Road Transport Corporation bus was caught in flood waters at Upperpalli village of Wardhannapet mandal in Warangal district. The bus heading to Warangal was trapped after water from an overflowing lake inundated the road. The passengers, however, managed to come out safely.

Meanwhile, Endowment and Forests Minister Konda Surekha visited flood-hit parts of Warangal town. She spoke to people trapped in inundated areas over the phone and assured them of all help.

MP Kadiyam Kaviya and Warangal district Collector Satya Sharada also visited flood-hit areas.

Heavy rain also triggered flash floods in Saidapur mandal of Karimnagar district. Some villages in the mandal were cut off as the breach in a canal at Venkapalli flooded the roads.

Meanwhile, floods in the Munneru River in Khammam town inundated surrounding residential colonies. Several cars were washed away in the floods. Nearly 100 families were shifted to relief camps.

The water level in Munneru reached 24.7 feet. Authorities have issued a third flood warning. With heavy inflows from upstream, the water level continues to rise. The flood water has also inundated the Khammam-Bonakal road, bringing the vehicular traffic to a halt.