DAIFUKU to invest Rs. 450 crore in Telangana, to set up manufacturing unit

Japanese manufacturing company DAIFUKU has come forward to make huge investments in Telangana. DAIFUKU INDIA will set up a manufacturing unit at Chandanavelli, Hyderabad with Rs. 450 crore to set up the unit, which will employ more than 800 people. To this extent, DAIFUKU India signed an agreement in the presence of the state IT and Industries Minister KTR.

The company manufactures equipment such as automated storage systems, conveyors and automatic starters. It will set up a state-of-the-art industry with an area of more than 2 lakh square feet. For the first phase expansion it has planned for investment of Rs. 200 crores and to start the new industry in the next 18 months.





Speaking on this occasion, Minister KTR said that he is happy to see large scale investments after Corona. "Many manufacturing units are investing in Hyderabad and Japan is moving forward using excellent technology," KTR said adding that they have brought the biggest industrial park in Dandu Mylaram.

The company's managing director Srinivas Garimella made it clear that they will speed up the manufacturing of their products in India. He announced that they will make products with more capacity according to the needs of the customers. He who praised KTR as brand ambassador of Telangana said manufacturing unit will be set up in Chandanavelli.