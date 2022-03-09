Dalit Bandhu brightening up lives of beneficiaries: Minister Eshwar

Karimnagar: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said that Dalit Bandhu is a great scheme as those who used to work as labourers and drivers in the past are becoming owners now thanks to the scheme.

The minister along with BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, State Planning Commission vice president Vinod Kumar, MP Venkatesh Netha, State SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas distributed Dalit Bandhu benefits to 202 beneficiaries in Huzurabad constituency on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Eshwar said that it was commendable that labourers have become employers through the Dalit Bandhu scheme. CM KCR is brightening up the lives of Dalit families by allocating Rs 17,800 crore for the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

He said that Telangana State is creating miracles in the field of irrigation by supporting 73 lakh farmers. The State government is implementing several schemes for BC, SC and ST communities to pursue higher studies.

The ministers distributed 76 harvesters, 12 JCBs, 15 DCM vans, 10 paddy transplanters, 4 tipper lorries, 3 mini buses, 2 Tata Hitachi excavators, 1 Mahindra Scorpio and 79 goods vehicles to 393 beneficiaries. The vehicles were worth a total of 38.06 crore. Vinod Kumar said that the government initiated the development of the Dalit community. Minister Kamalakar thanked the Chief Minister for giving them the opportunity to distribute the units to the beneficiaries.

He said the government would implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme across the State next year. He hoped that the units received through the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be properly utilised.

MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy, ZP chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, TRS leader Gellu Srinivas Yadav, SUDA chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, district library chairman Anugu Ravinder Reddy, Kottapalli municipal chairman Rudraraju, Collector RV Karnan and others were present.