Dalit Bandhu to be implemented in four other mandals in Telangana

To implement Dalit Bandhu as a pilot project in four other mandals along with Huzurabad, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will convene a meeting with the officials on Monday.



Recently, the Chief Minister has announced that the project will be also implemented in Chinthakani of Madhira constituency, Tungaturthi of Tirumalagiri, Charagonda of Achampet-Kalwakurthy constituencies, Nizamsagar of Jukkal constituency.

The Chief Minister's office on Friday said that the CM will be holding a meeting at Pragati Bhavan on Monday about the action plan to implement Dalit Bandhu in four other mandals. It is learned that ZP chairmans, collectors, MLAs of Madhira, Tungaturthi, Achampet, Kalwakurthy and Jukkal will attend the meeting.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, minister Koppula Eshwar, Principal secretary (finance) Ramakrishna Rao, CMO secretary Rahul Bojja will also present in the meeting.