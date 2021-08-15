Dalit Bandhu will become model for country: KTR

Sircilla: Telangana Dalit Bandhu is going to be a model scheme in the country in terms of Dalit empowerment, stated IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag on75th Independence Day celebrations in Sircilla on Sunday, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to launch Dalit Bandhu after discussing it with intellectuals and others. The CM wanted to implement the scheme with an objective to bring economic growth into Dalits' lives in the State. Like many other schemes such as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Mission Bhagiratha, Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu would become success, he said.

'Even after 75 years of Independence, Dalits remained undeveloped because of the past governments, whose measures failed to achieve Dalits' welfare and development. Dalit Bandhu will achieve its intended objectives,' the Minister asserted.

Aiming for economic and social growth of the community, Rs 10 lakh would be deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries, who could choose their work field of their interest and have previous experience, he said. Because of Kaleshwram Lift Irrigation project and Annapurna project, there was a significant increase in ground water table in dry land district. In addition to that, around 2.53 lakh acres were being irrigated, he explained. KTR revealed that it was planned to develop Upper Manair, Mid Manair and Annapurna projects as tourism spots to attract tourists. It was also planned to promote oil palm cultivation in 44,527 acres of land in the year 2021-22, he added.

In order to provide employment to powerloom weavers and owners, the State government has been giving orders worth Rs 2,500 crore for Bathukamma sarees, Christmas and Ramzan orders every year. It enabled them to earn Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 per month, he said. Works related to Apparel Park, being developed in 60 acres near Peddur by spending Rs 174 crore, are going on at a fast pace. The park could offer employment to about 8,000 women, he added.