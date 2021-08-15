Dalit Bandhu will empower Dalits: Whip Rega Kantha Rao

Kothagudem: Dalit Bandhu scheme, which is going to be launched by Chief Minster K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday (August 16), would be a big help for Dalits, stated Government Chief Whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao.

As the chief guest, he hoisted the national flag in Kothagudem on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, he said Dalit Bandhu scheme will empower Dalits. Giving details of the progress of Sita Rama Lift Irrigation project, he said 90% works of pump houses were completed and nearly 70% of concrete lining works were finished. The project was being constructed with Rs 13,058 crore, aiming to irrigate lands in the erstwhile Khammam and Mahabubabad districts.

The MLA said that works of Sitamma Sagar multi-purpose project, taken up with Rs 3,200 crore, are progressing. A 320 MW capacity power plant would be built alongside the project, which would store around 36.57 TMCs of water to irrigate 6.74 lakh acres of land, he said.

Kantha Rao informed that 100 acres was identified and acquired in the district to establish food processing zone. As part of waiver of below Rs 50, 000 crop loan, an amount of Rs 64 crore was waived off benefitting 20, 073 farmers.

The MLA said the State government has sanctioned 6,443 double bedroom houses to the district. He thanked the government for sanctioning medical and nursing colleges to Kothagudem district. He said land for setting up the colleges was identified, and a report was submitted to the government.

Later, Whip Kantha Rao distributed merit certificates to the best officers and staff.

District Collector D Anudeep, SP Sunil Dutt and all the department district officers attended the programme.