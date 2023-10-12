Danger bells for candidates, first time voters prefer NOTA

Hyderabad: Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders says the adage. But it appears that the present-day politics is not generating enough interest among majority of the youngsters particularly the first-time voters.

They know the names of the leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. But they are not aware of the schemes launched by the Centre or the State governments. Though polls are just 48 days from now, they have not yet given a thought of whom to vote.

These interesting facts came to light when Hans India interacted with in different parts of the city to have an insight into their assessment. These sections of voters spend lot of time on social media, but politics is a big NO for them. They are not even aware of the promises the MLA of their constituency had made. Some were not even sure who their MLA was. This goes contrary to what the leaders say, “Ask any child he will tell you what the government has done.”





There were just a few who said that they were in a confused state and do not know whom to vote as no one does anything for the good of the people. Ruchit, a degree second year student of Nizam College, said, "I will be voting for the first time , I feel that my vote would be wasted , as I do not know whom to vote. I am resident of Uppal, every day I face hardship on many counts mostly city transport and bad roads. Situation becomes worse during monsoon. My locality gets inundated with rain water and this has been the situation for several years but so far no leader could resolve it. Public representatives are least concerned about the common man. So, whom should I vote?” he asked.



Anushka Sarkar, a first-time voter “ I am just very much thrilled that I will be casting my vote for first time. I feel there has not been much improvement in road conditions or transport in city. Those who come to seek votes hardly spend any time with voters. They handover the pamphlets and go away. So, I am confused. Don’t know whom to believe and vote.

Upender, a 22-year-old young voter said, “I was told we have to select a candidate from the list of candidates who figure in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). I want a leader who can deliver what he promises not those who show colourful manifestos. I know unemployment is a major problem and government does not issue notification in time. As I am not sure whom to vote may be, I will press the NOTA (None of the Above) button as it does not force the voters to choose from the list of contestants.

A third-year degree student from Osmania University (OU) Anil said that OU is known for politics but he has been away from all that. He said he was eager to exercise his right but unable to decide as he does not find leaders who genuinely work for creating employment opportunities or help them become entrepreneurs.