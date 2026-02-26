Dates flood market as Ramzan pushes up demand

Hyderabad: Khajur (dates), the most important and significant item for the Muslims to end their Roza (day-long fast) and do their Iftar, have flooded the city markets. Among these, Ajwa khajur, known as the king of dates, holds great Islamic significance, making it the preferred choice for Muslims, with traders offering substantial deals.

No fasting person can think of an iftar table without dates. Almost in every market and on every busy street, one can find date shops these days. Dates are also sold on moving carts during Ramzan in Hyderabad.

Raj Kumar Tandon of Kashmir House in Begum Bazar said that purchase of dates increases 100 times during Ramzan compared to other months. According to him, mostly the dates are imported from Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia and gulf countries. High quality Ajwa dates are available at Rs 1,800 to 2,800 per kg while ordinary dates are available at Rs 200 to 800 per kg. In Islamic tradition, breaking the fast with dates is Sunnah, a practice followed by Prophet Mohammed. Historical accounts suggest he favored dates and planted an Ajwa date tree in Madina, highlighting their significance. He encouraged consuming seven Ajwa dates daily, attributing them with healing properties. The date palm or dates are mentioned in the Quran 22 times, indicating that the significance of the dry fruit is rooted deep in Islam.

It has been observed that due to the significance of Ajwa Khajur, families are purchasing 5 kg and 10 kg boxes of Ajwa dates imported from Madina, contributing collectively, and distributing them among themselves despite its high price. “Apart from ordinary dates, we are purchasing a huge quantity of Ajwa wholesale and contributing collectively, due to its significance,” said Akhlaq Ahmed, a customer. Beyond spiritual importance, dates are a powerhouse of nutrition. Packed with essential minerals, fiber, vitamin C, iron, and magnesium, they offer a natural way to replenish the body after fasting. Muslims have an immediate need for this energy when they break their fast.

One of the many physical benefits of breaking the fast with dates is that the body benefits from the dates’ high level of natural sugars. Sugars travel most quickly to the liver, where they are converted into energy more quickly than any other nutrient.

In the city, owing to the huge demand, traders are offering deals on Ajwa dates. Safa Dry Fruit store in Old City is offering various qualities of Ajwa dates with prices ranging from Rs 850 and Rs 1,800. Similarly, other traders are offering substantial deals due to Ajwa’s significance.

Raj Kumar of Kashmir House said that his shop has been a prime destination for dates for over 75 years, dating back to the Nizam era. “During Ramzan, demand for dates skyrockets, with customers buying in bulk,” he stated. His shop offers a vast selection, including Kimia, Shukkuri, KupKup, Khudri, Mariyum, Mazafati, Kalmi, Mashrooq, Mabroom, and the highly sought-after Medjool variety.

Moreover, dates filled with some dry fruits like almonds, nuts, and apricots are also in demand. Dates are one of the important ingredients in Sheer-Khorma, which is relished as a dessert on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, the concluding day of Ramzan month.