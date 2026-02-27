Earthquake Tremors Felt Across Kolkata, Residents Rush Outdoors

Earthquake tremors were felt across Kolkata and its adjoining areas on Friday afternoon, triggering panic among residents and office-goers who rushed out of buildings as a safety precaution.

According to initial reports, the shaking lasted a few seconds. People in several parts of the city reported swaying furniture and mild vibrations in residential complexes and office buildings.

Employees in commercial hubs quickly evacuated workplaces and gathered in open spaces amid uncertainty about the intensity and epicentre of the tremor.

Authorities are yet to release detailed information regarding the magnitude or epicentre of the earthquake. No immediate reports of casualties or structural damage have been confirmed.

Further updates are awaited as officials assess the situation.