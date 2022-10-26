Daughter killed after she was found with a boy

Wanaparthy: In a heinous act, a man hacked his daughter to death over her friendship with a boy. The incident took place on Tuesday at Pathapalli village, Pebbair mandal in Wanaparthy district.

According to Wanaparthy district SP Anand Reddy, Rajasekhar is a farmer and lives in Pathapalli village along with his wife Sunitha, two daughters and one son. His youngest daughter Gita (15) was studying 10th class in Government School for Girls in Pebbair. Her father noticed Gita moving closely with a boy of same village and warned her several times.

When Rajasekhar and Gita were alone in the house on Tuesday, he tried to persuade her to stop being friendly with the boy. This sparked serious argument between the duo and in a fit of rage, Rajasekhar hit on her neck with an axe. The girl died on the spot with severe injuries.

Later, Rajasekhar surrendered to the police. SP Anand Reddy and CI KS Ratnam inspected the murder spot. Clues team collected evidences. A case was registered and investigation is going on.