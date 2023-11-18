Live
Congress appoints Vijayashanthi as Telangana poll coordinator
With less than a fortnight left for the crucial Assembly election in Telangana, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appointed actor-turned-politician Vijayshanthi as chief coordinator of the campaign and planning committee, a day after she joined the party.
New Delhi : The Congress Party has appointed the State Campaign and Planning Committee for the Telangana Assembly Elections, consisting of 15 members. Vijayashanti, who joined the party yesterday, has been given the responsibility of chief coordinator for the Congress Campaign and Planning Committee.
The other members appointed include Samarasimha Reddy, Pushpalila, Mallu Ravi, Kodanda Reddy, Narendra Reddy, Yarapati Anil, Ramulu Naik, Pitla Nageswara Rao, Obedullah Kotwal, Ramesh, Parijatha Reddy, Siddeshwar, Rammurthy Naik, Ali Bin Ibrahim and Deepak Janan, who have been appointed as conveners.
In an official statement released, the Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge has approved the appointments. It may be recalled Vijayshanthi resigned BJP and joined Congress on Friday in presence of Kharge.
On the other hand, Congress on Friday released Telangana election manifesto giving sops to the all the sections of the people apart from six guarantees unveiled on September 17 and the declarations released by the party for farmers, youth, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes and minorities.