Daylight burglaries spook Gadwal residents

Gadwal: A series of daylight thefts in Vedanagar locality of Gadwal town has created panic and insecurity among residents, particularly daily wage earners and working professionals who are compelled to leave their homes locked while attending work.

On Saturday afternoon, unidentified thieves broke open the locks of a house in Vedanagar and committed theft in broad daylight. While residents were still grappling with the shock of the incident, another theft was reported on Monday in the same locality. This time, the burglars targeted the adjacent house belonging to Tirumala Bucchaiah, a conductor by profession. The house was locked at the time, and the thieves reportedly broke open the locks and fled after committing the crime.

The repeated incidents within a short span have heightened fear among the local residents. People have expressed serious concern over the safety of their homes, stating that it has become risky to leave houses locked even during daytime hours. Daily wage workers, laborers, and salaried employees, who have no option but to go out for work, are particularly affected. Many residents said they return home only to discover that thefts have taken place in their absence.

Colony residents have voiced their anxiety and demanded increased police surveillance, not only on main roads but also within residential streets and lanes. They urged the police department to intensify patrolling, install monitoring mechanisms, and take strict action to prevent further incidents.

The residents have appealed to the authorities to respond promptly, warning that continued negligence could embolden miscreants and further disrupt the sense of security in the neighborhood.