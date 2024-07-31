DC BM Santhosh Conducts Surprise Visit to Angan Wadi Centre in Shetty Atmakur

Gadwal: On Wednesday, District Collector B.M. Santosh conducted a surprise inspection of the Anganwadi center in Shetti Atmakur village of Gadwal Mandal. He reviewed the new colors and paintings on the Anganwadi building and assessed the children's learning environment.

During the visit, he directed that two sets of uniforms be immediately distributed to all children. He emphasized that all Anganwadi centers in the district must operate strictly from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. He suggested selecting one exemplary Anganwadi building per mandal and enhancing it with attractive colors and paintings. He also instructed that all children under three years receive nutritious food along with Baalaamrutham to monitor their growth consistently.

Furthermore, he mandated the installation of fans, lights, and mosquito nets on windows to prevent mosquitoes in the Anganwadi centers. He ordered the relevant engineering officials to construct drinking water facilities and toilets at the centers.

The inspection was attended by District Welfare Officer Sudha Rani, Panchayati Raj Engineering officials E.E. Damodar, D.E. Rajesh, A.E. Bashir, MP DO Uma Devi, and the village secretary, among others.

In another event, the Collector reviewed the cotton crop in Peddapadu village, Dharur Mandal, along with agricultural department officials. He instructed the agricultural officers to ensure that representatives from cotton seed companies provide timely advice and support to the farmers to prevent any losses.

He advised farmers to sell their crops at government procurement centers and register their crops online to benefit from the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He warned that legal action would be taken against those employing child labor in their fields.

When the Collector asked if cotton farming was profitable, farmer Raju responded that the cotton crop takes six months to mature and yields an income of two lakhs per acre. He also mentioned that the current crop was in good condition.

The visit included District Agricultural Officer Govind Naik, Mandal Agricultural Officer Srilatha, and Agricultural Extension Officer Swaroop, among others.