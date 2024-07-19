DC BM Santhosh Launches Pari Poornatha Abhiyan

Gadwal: In a significant move towards rural development, District Collector B. M Santosh announced the launch of the Pari Poornatha Abhiyan programme, Bhavishya 66, in collaboration with LTI Mindtree Foundation and NITI Aayog. This comprehensive village development project is part of the Ashaa Vaha Blocks Program (ABP) and aims to transform 12 adopted villages in Gattu Mandal.

The initiative, aligned with the objectives of NITI Aayog and Sampoornatha Abhiyan, focuses on improving the overall living conditions in these villages. As part of the Sampoornatha Abhiyan targets, members of Bhavishya Bharat handed over 10 boxes containing 10 glucometers and 4,000 strips and lancets to the District Collector in his chamber at the Collector's office on Friday.

During the handover, Bhavishya Bharat Advisor Dr. Jayant Upadhyay, State Coordinator Vinay, and NITI Aayog Coordinator Afjal briefed the Collector on the future plans aimed at enhancing the health of villagers in Gattu Mandal. The project is expected to significantly contribute to the well-being and development of the rural population.

Collector Santosh expressed his gratitude for the contributions and emphasized the importance of such collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable development in the district.